FOUR YEAR OLD SHOT AND FATHER KILLED AT HOME IN DIEGO MARTIN…

Four-year-old Amir Williams has been shot and wounded during an attack on his father.

29-year-old Shaquille Williams was killed in the attack on Tuesday evening.

Mr. Williams was liming in the yard of his Gilkes Street, Four Roads, Diego Martin home, at around 6pm when two armed men stormed the premises.

Reports say during a confrontation, the suspects shot at Mr. Williams

He tried to get away from the scene but was pursued by the suspects and shot along Louis Street.

At the time he was close to his son Amir Williams.

The child was wounded during the attack.

Amir was up to yesterday afternoon, in a stable condition.