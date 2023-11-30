GAS FOUND AT SITE OF CONSTRUCTION OF ANR ROBINSON AIRPORT IN TOBAGO…

The National Infrastructure Development Company Limited says, a pocket of unexpected methane gas was detected at the work site of the ANR Robinson International Airport.

It was found 95 feet underground on Sunday, at approximately 4:30pm.

The discovery was made during a routine pipe installation exercise by the contractor, as part of the planned works on the airport project.

NIDCO says, following the incident, all relevant authorities were notified, and preliminary testing undertaken with the support of national gas company to determine the type and origin of the gas.

NIDCO stated all site activities were suspended, the area cordoned off and the fire service remained on standby for the remainder of the day. Around 6 pm, on the same evening, the gas pressure had significantly dissipated.

It said, further tests were conducted on November 27 by an independent consultant confirming that the gas was methane—a common biogas occurring in shallow swampy areas.

NIDCO added although the gas has now fully dissipated, monitoring for its presence at the source will continue, in the interest of public safety.