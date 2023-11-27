T.G.U UPGRADE WORK COMPLETED…

An assurance that all systems are back to normal after the shut down by independent power producer, Trinidad Generation Unlimited.

T.G.U. is said to have told T&TEC the scheduled upgrade work at its union estate plant is now successfully completed.

The upgrade necessitated a total plant shutdown at T.G.U between Saturday night and Sunday morning.

Communications Manager at T&TEC Annabelle Brasnell says, up to 9 am yesterday, all was working well.

There were fears that the shut down of the plant would have led to blackouts throughout the night.

But that did not happen.

However there was an outage in a part of Diego Martin on Friday night

Mrs. Brasnell tells news center five there was no connection to the t.g.u. shutdown

The Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales is grateful to the three IPPS for the collaborative work done, to allow for the smooth completion of TGU’s upgrade works.

He also expresses his commendation, to all employees and partners who worked who ensured all processes went as planned and no outages were required.