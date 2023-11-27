POINT FORTIN CLAIMS THE LIFE OF DJ CLYDE JEMMOT…

An accident on the new highway to Point Fortin has claimed the life of 56-year-old radio Dj Clyde Jemmot.

Mr. Jemmot was known as the outlaw.

He was attached to 96.1fm on Tragarete Road in Port of Spain.

Reports are saying at around 430 am yesterday Mr. Jemmot and Johan Redhead were traveling east bound along the recently commissioned Archibald De Leon highway, when the vehicle slammed into a utility pole near the Guapo roundabout.

The vehicle is said, to have flipped throwing Mr. Jemmot and Mr. Redhead onto the roadway.

The two were returning from a party in Point Fortin.

Mr. Redhead is 35 years old and was the driver of the vehicle.

Mr. Redhead was up to yesterday afternoon said to be in a critical but stable condition.

It is not the first fatal accident on the new highway, shortly after it was opened to motorists two people died on the stretch.

The names are Kerlan Sutherland Otis Roach.

39-year-old Kerlan Sutherland was from parry lands while 29 year old Mr. roach lived at Sobo village La Brea.