PROBE LAUNCHED INTO FIRE AT LICESNING OFFICE IN CARONI THAT DAMAGED 14 CARS…

A probe has started into the fire on the compound of the licensing office in Caroni.

Fourteen vehicles were destroyed by fire.

The fire is said to have occurred at around 3:30 am yesterday.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Transport Commissioner Clive Clark yesterday, confirmed the incident.

Mr. Clark said, the vehicles were impounded for various reasons.

The Commissioner is hoping to receive a report on the blaze within the coming days.