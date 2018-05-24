WASA to crack down on illegal activities

The Water And Sewerage Authority says it is cracking down on persons who illegally connect to its pipeline network, as well as persons illegally abstracting water from fire hydrants for resale.
In a release WASA says the exercise targets a range of activities including illegal connections to the water distribution network, abstraction of water from streams and rivers, sale of water and tampering with the authority’s distribution system.
WASA says these activities directly contribute to the authority’s high level of non-revenue water and adversely affect the authority’s ability to adequately service its paying customers.
The authority is asking that persons with knowledge of illegal water connection, abstraction, sale or tampering, to make such reports to its customer call centre, toll free at 800-4420/6 or email customercomplaint@wasa.gov.tt.
