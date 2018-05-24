New York couple wins legal battle to evict their 30-year-old son from home

A New York couple has won their legal battle to evict their 30-year-old son from home after he refused to leave.

During a hearing at the state’s highest court in Syracuse, a judge praised Michael Rotondo’s legal research, but ordered him to leave the house anyway.

Justice Donald Greenwood told the son his bid to remain in his parents’ home another six months was “outrageous”.

But Mr. Rotondo, who legally represented himself, said it was the eviction notice that was outrageous.

Mr. Rotondo argued he does not see why his parents cannot wait a little bit for him to leave the house, as his parents looked on, sitting with their lawyer.

He said six months was “a reasonable amount of time for someone who has been depending on persons for support”.

The smiling judge urged him to speak to his parents, and to voluntarily leave the house, but Mr. Rotondo refused.

According to ABC News, Judge Greenwood told him quote, “I want you out of that household”.

In a court filing last week, Christina and Mark Rotondo described issuing several orders for their son to move out, starting on February 02nd, 2018.

They wrote in one note, dated February 18th quote, “there are jobs available even for those with a poor work history like you”.

“Get one – you have to work!”