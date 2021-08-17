Vaccination roll out for high school students tomorrow but Opposition cries discrimination with some of the sites chosen

Come tomorrow government will be seeking to vaccinate the nation’s children ages 12 to 18.

The program begins at 8am but Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh reminds parents that they must give the green light for their children to receive the Pfizer vaccine.

The Minister adds that once inoculated, this will assist in maintaining social distancing.

At yesterday’s COVID-19 media update Minister Deyalsingh outlined the sites to be utilised.

The Minister also outlined the locations in central and south Trinidad.

Minister Deyalsingh further noted that areas in Tobago would be announced soon.

But Opposition Leader is accusing the government of bias in its arrangements.

Kamla Persad Bissessar is not pleased with the selection of vaccination sites, which would facilitate children.

At her party’s virtual report last evening, Mrs. Persad Bissessar said the government is discriminating in setting up the sites.

She believes there is a lack of equity in the process.

Once again Mrs. Persad Bissessar is claiming the government is making a mess of vaccine deployment.

She wants the Prime Minister to intervene.

The leader of the United National Congress said making the sites accessible would make it easier for people who may have their doubts about the vaccines to get inoculated.