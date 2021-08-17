Some uncertainty over status of Police Commissioner as contract expires today

Police Commissioner Gary Griffith

Meanwhile some uncertainty today over the status of Police Commissioner Griffith.

The top cop’s contract expires today.

There is no official word yet as to whether he will act in the post until the parliament approves the recommended nominee.

Mr. Griffith took office on August 18th 2018.

The Police Service Commission has been screening candidates for the position.

Commissioner Griffith has said he would seek another 3-year term.

The process says when the PSC completes its screening it will send to the President of the Republic, a merit list of the candidates who scored the highest in the evaluation.

The President will then send a notification to the parliament naming the choice of the PSC.

Parliament resumes in September after the August recess.