Head of TTPS Legal Unit has gone on leave after incident at sea

Head of the Legal Unit of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service Christian Chandler

The Head of the Legal Unit of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service Christian Chandler has gone on leave.

In a release Commissioner of Police, Gary Griffith, says Mr. Chandler, proceeded on leave pending the determination of an investigation into the report of an incident on August 5th.

The Commissioner says investigations into an incident at sea are currently being carried out by officers of the Western Division.

The matter arose following a report in which a woman claims that she was held against her will onboard the vessel belonging to Mr. Chandler.

The woman reportedly told police she was terrified for her life and of being sexually assaulted.

She is said to have telephoned the wife of a coast guard captain who quickly responded to the distress call and intercepted the 45-foot vessel.

After a brief standoff, officers of the coast guard are said to have boarded the vessel and detained 14 people.

The coast guard says its officers confiscated several firearms and searched the vessel but nothing illegal was found.