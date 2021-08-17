Some describe retail sector reopening as lukewarm

Some described the reopening of the retail sector as lukewarm.

Yesterday one businessman explained that due to the presence of the Delta Variant a lot of people are fearful about leaving their homes.

Storeowner Vishnu Charran believes COVID variants; lack of income and economic uncertainty would taint the sector.

Mr. Charran who is also a former President of the Chaguanas Business Chamber also said online shopping has been introduced since the lockdowns and may be create another challenge.

He said while there are some consumers who turned up to get items many were not expected.

The businessman expressed pleasure in the fact that many persons who were without employment can now return to work.