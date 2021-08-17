Government says all is well with the financial sector, for now

Finance Minister Colm Imbert

Government describes the financial sector as resilient despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Finance Minister Colm Imbert admits there were risks related to the pandemic but they were largely contained.

He made the statements yesterday while reading from the financial stability report.

Minister Imbert also said Trinidad and Tobago has the highest credit rating of any country in the Caribbean and Latin America

He added that of all the Caribbean countries rated by Creator of Financial Market Indices, Standard & Poor’s, this country is in the lead.

He called on critics to do more research before casting doubt on this country’s credit rating.

Minister Imbert maintained this country is doing well.

He said the Governor reported that although profitability and asset quality slipped, the performance of the banking sector remained robust.