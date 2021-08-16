I955 FM


  • LIVE MUSIC

  • CALL US AT:

    OFF AIR : 1-868-628-4955 (Front Desk)

    ON AIR : 1-868-622-3937 (Live On Air )

3rd case of Delta Variant in T&T

Posted on August 16, 2021 by admin

There is a 3rd case of the COVID-19 Delta Variant in Trinidad and Tobago.

The Ministry of Health says the patient is a recently returned national to Trinidad and Tobago from the Turks and Caicos Island, transiting through Florida.

The Ministry says the patient provided a negative PCR test, which was taken 72 hours before arrival.

As per the health protocols for unvaccinated adults, the patient was put into quarantine upon arrival.

Later the passenger tested positive for the Delta Variant of the virus.

The patient has been isolated in a State run step down facility.

The Health Ministry says the presence of the variant was confirmed by gene sequencing done at the University of the West Indies.

Last week there were 2 cases of the variant recorded.

The discovery was made upon their arrival in Trinidad and Tobago.

This entry was posted in Local News, News, Top News. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *