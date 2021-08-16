Home construction and retail industries re-open today

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh

The home construction sector re- opens today along with the retail industry.

According to Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh risk and reward must be taken into consideration.

Speaking on the Morning Edition program today, he said after much deliberation the Prime Minister decided it was in the best interest of all to restart the sector.

The Minister said vaccination is very important to getting the economy back on track.

He again warned the public against listening to self-proclaimed experts.

Minister Deyalsingh stressed that COVID-19 is a matter of life and death.