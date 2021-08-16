Group of pastors say PM is trying to divide the church

A group of pastors says the politicians like the Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley are trying to divide the church.

One pastor, Apostle Mark Mohammed of TT Response says the church should not be in this position but they must stand united.

At a virtual news conference on Saturday the group of pastors made their position clear.

Apostle Mohammed said the politicians are attempting to divide and conquer.

And Bishop Dr. Victor Gill also said the vaccines are a blatant untruth.

The pastors were responding specifically to Dr. Rowley’s condemnation religious leaders urging their members to refuse the jab.