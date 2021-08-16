I955 FM


  • LIVE MUSIC

  • CALL US AT:

    OFF AIR : 1-868-628-4955 (Front Desk)

    ON AIR : 1-868-622-3937 (Live On Air )

Group of pastors say PM is trying to divide the church

Posted on August 16, 2021 by admin

A group of pastors says the politicians like the Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley are trying to divide the church.

One pastor, Apostle Mark Mohammed of TT Response says the church should not be in this position but they must stand united.

At a virtual news conference on Saturday the group of pastors made their position clear.

Apostle Mohammed said the politicians are attempting to divide and conquer.

And Bishop Dr. Victor Gill also said the vaccines are a blatant untruth.

The pastors were responding specifically to Dr. Rowley’s condemnation religious leaders urging their members to refuse the jab.

This entry was posted in Local News, News, Top News. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *