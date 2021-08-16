I955 FM


  • LIVE MUSIC

  • CALL US AT:

    OFF AIR : 1-868-628-4955 (Front Desk)

    ON AIR : 1-868-622-3937 (Live On Air )

Prime Minster calls on religious leaders not to mislead their flock

Posted on August 16, 2021 by admin
Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley

Conflicting opinions from religious leaders on the Prime Minister’s call for clerics to desist from advising their followers against taking the COVID-19 vaccine.

 Dr. Keith Rowley said it was unfair to the population.

However yesterday Head of the Redemption Worship Centre Bishop Keith Ramdass tells Newscenter 5 it was up to the individual.

He says no pastor can tell persons whether or not to take the jab…

He says the church is neither for nor against inoculation.

However he tells us, the severity of the COVID variants must be taken into consideration.

This entry was posted in Local News, News, Top News. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *