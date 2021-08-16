Prime Minster calls on religious leaders not to mislead their flock

Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley

Conflicting opinions from religious leaders on the Prime Minister’s call for clerics to desist from advising their followers against taking the COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr. Keith Rowley said it was unfair to the population.

However yesterday Head of the Redemption Worship Centre Bishop Keith Ramdass tells Newscenter 5 it was up to the individual.

He says no pastor can tell persons whether or not to take the jab…

He says the church is neither for nor against inoculation.

However he tells us, the severity of the COVID variants must be taken into consideration.