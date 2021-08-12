Jamaica tourism Ministry is investigating claims of 50 people testing positive for COVID-19 at popular resort in Negril

Jamaica’s Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett

Jamaica’s Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett says his Ministry is investigating a claim that close to 50 people have tested positive for COVID-19 at a popular resort in Negril, Westmoreland.

Reports are that the positive test results among the staff of the resort were returned over the duration of the past 2 weeks.

Yesterday Minister Bartlett said surveillance was being done to determine if there was compliance with COVID protocols.

Up to this point, the Tourism Sector has seen a very low rate of COVID-19 infections along its resilient corridors.

According to the Tourism Ministry, the corridors have had a positivity rate of less than 1% in recent months.