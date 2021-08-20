Government’s plans to extend the state of emergency not sitting well with several quarters

Attorney General Faris Al Rawi

Come Wednesday government will attempt to obtain an extension of the State Of Emergency, which expires on the 29th of this month.

The Keith Rowley administration wants a 3-month extension, which takes the SOE to November.

Parliament will be convened from its recess next Wednesday to approve the motion, which is to be moved by Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley.

The country has been under a State Of Emergency since May 15th when President Paula-Mae Weekes declared it.

On May 24th, a motion was brought to the parliament to extend the SOE for 3 months.

That was passed with a simple majority vote in the House of Representatives only.

The Express Newspaper quotes Attorney General Faris Al Rawi as saying the Cabinet met yesterday and decided to extend the SOE.

Already leader of the Opposition Kamla Persad Bissessar is not pleased.

She wants scientific data to be provided to the people, which would support the extension.

Mrs. Persad Bissessar is concerned about the impact of the SOE on an already struggling economy.

She says her side has to caucus on the matter.

She says once again the government is falling down on the job, and acting in a vikey-vie, ad hoc, way.

Mrs. Persad Bissessar feels the effects on the eco­no­my must be taken into consideration.