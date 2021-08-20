Tunapuna policewoman charged with 11 counts of money laundering and 1 count of larceny

A Tunapuna policewoman is charged with 11 counts of money laundering and one count of larceny of $405,995.

Thirty-six-year-old WPC Kennisha Henry, was granted $200,000 bail by a Justice Of the Peace on Thursday.

She is expected to appear before a Magistrate on October 6th.

The police, in a statement say its Finance Branch and Fraud Squad arrested WPC Henry after a joint investigation.





The investigation revealed she allegedly received a cheque payment in error.

She allegedly signed for and received a government-issued cheque in the sum of $264,843.19.

The cheque represented arrears of salaries and allowances, for the period 2009 to 2016, which were withheld from her while she was on suspension.

Police said further enquiries revealed the Finance Branch credited $518,174.20 to Henry’s bank account, on November 20th, 2020, of which $505,897.64 was deemed as arrears on salaries and allowances.

In December 2020, the Finance Branch detected that an error was made, in an attempted to correct it, it is alleged Henry was told, verbally and in writing, about the mistake and arrangements were made to repay the funds.

However, this was not done.