Parts of the country still under floodwaters

Rising floodwaters prove too much for some residents of St. Augustine.

Several families were evacuated from their homes.

The Member of Parliament Khadijah Ameen was up to yesterday afternoon displeased with attempts to bring relief to the people most affected.

Speaking from Piarco, Ms. Ameen said the Regional Corporation has failed.

The MP said areas in her constituency have suffered such calamities since the construction of the Curepe overpass.

But in response Chairman of the Tunapuna/Piarco Regional Corpration Kwesi Robinson said action was being taken to deal with the situation.

He spoke after a meeting on the flooding yesterday.

Chairman Robinson said the effort would continue as waters subside.

And clean up operations continued in several areas after heavy rains caused by an active Inter-Tropical Convergence Zone.

The authorities told of significant floods and major landslides in some communities.

Yesterday several communities remained under water and the Rural Development Ministry says in one region there have been 65 reports of floods and landslides.

Coordinator at the Ministry Jerry David says St. Helena and Kelly Village have been badly affected by yesterday’s showers.

Mr. David said in the south there have been incidents as well, and one senior citizens home is in danger.

He is grateful there have been no injuries.

And the Meteorological Service has lowered its weather alert level from yellow to green as of Thursday afternoon, but is warning the public that riverine flooding remains under a relatively high alert.



An update on the MET Office’s website reported that while the Inter-Tropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) has settled, there were some areas still affected by flood waters, as Trinidad remains under orange alert for flooding.

The public is advised to use caution in areas with floodwaters.