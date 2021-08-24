Opposition Leader eager to hear the government’s justifications for SOE extension

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad Bissessar

Opposition Members of Parliament say they will approach, with an open mind, the debate on the government’s motion to extend the State Of Emergency.

However, their leader Kamla Persad Bissessar is raising questions about the government’s intention.

During last evening virtual report, the Opposition Leader said while she is eager to hear the government’s justifications, the data already in the public’s space is not looking good.

The government will tomorrow go to the Parliament seeking the 3-month extension of the SOE.

Government officials, including the Attorney General have stated there is a need for the continuing SOE to keep the COVID-19 numbers down.

Mrs. Persad Bissessar believes the government’s want is for control and power to deal with dissent.

The leader of the Opposition referred to the number of deaths and infections.

She then accused the Prime Minister of flip-flopping on the issue of a State Of Emergency and called on those against the extension to take action.

The State Of Emergency expires on the 29th of this month.

The motion to extend does not require a special majority in the Parliament.