I955 FM


  • LIVE MUSIC

  • CALL US AT:

    OFF AIR : 1-868-628-4955 (Front Desk)

    ON AIR : 1-868-622-3937 (Live On Air )

Acting Police Commissioner vows to deputise members of the public wanting gun licenses

Posted on August 24, 2021 by admin
Acting Commissioner of Police, Gary Griffith

Acting Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith is defending the present policy that allows some citizens with a Firearm User’s License to own more than 1 weapon.

Speaking at a news conference yesterday, he said he had taken note of an article in the Sunday Express in which statements were made by former Commissioner of Police Stephen Williams on the issue.

He said the law provided for qualified persons who apply for a FUL to be outfitted with one, and a weapon as necessary.

As such, he said Mr. Williams’ statements were unfortunate.

The Acting Commissioner said everyone has a right to defend themselves and their families against the criminal elements.

He was speaking at the Police Administrative Building in Port of Spain.

This entry was posted in Local News, News, Top News. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *