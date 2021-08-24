Get your children vaccinated…or else…. a warning from the Prime Minister

Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley

A warning from Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley, if enough students are not vaccinated by mid September his government would do what it has to.

Yesterday Dr. Rowley again pleaded with parents and guardians to have their children vaccinated.

He was speaking at the commissioning of the San Juan Government Primary School.

Dr. Rowley said the Pfizer vaccine is here and available to children between the ages of 12 and 18, so they need to be accessed.

The Prime Minister is insisting children must be vaccinated for their own good.

Delivering the feature address Prime Minister Rowley pleaded with parents to do the right thing.