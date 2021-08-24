NO CHILD HAS DIED AFTER TAKING PFIZER VACCINE

Health authorities are denying claims that a child has died after taking Pfizer vaccine.

A series of What’s App messages circulated yesterday telling of a fatality linked to the Pfizer vaccine.

Epidemiologist Dr. Avery Hinds told reporters at yesterday’s COVID-19 update that there is no truth to the viral claims.

The Pfizer vaccine is the only one approved for use on children and Trinidad and Tobago has started inoculating secondary school age children.

Dr. Hinds said the Ministry is keeping check on all issues related to children.

The Ministry of Health is reminding parents of children who have been vaccinated to report adverse events via the Ministry’s approved channels.

An organisation calling itself COVID Report TT which is inviting people to submit adverse events to its website.

Dr. Avery Hinds said members of the public should use only bonifide channels.