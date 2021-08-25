Government seeks to extend SOE today

Leader of the Opposition Kamla Persad Bissessar

Government in the Parliament today will seek a 3-month extension of the current State Of Emergency.

The SOE ends in 4 days time.

Last week the government said the extension of the SOE is necessary in the continuing fight against COVID-19.

The government does not need a special majority to pass the motion.

But the leader of the Opposition says while she is going into todays debate in the Parliament with an open mind, the government would have some convincing to do.

Kamla Persad Bissessar questions the government’s intention to extend the State Of Emergency.

During Monday evening’s virtual report, the UNC leader said she is eager to hear the government’s justifications, but the data in the public space is not looking good.

Last week Attorney General Faris Al Rawi said the data being requested by the Opposition Leader are in the public space every weekend during the COVID media update.

And former Political Leader of the Congress Of the People Carolyn Seepersad Bachan says the SOE may be a crime prevention tool but it does not stop the spread of COVID-19.

Mr. Al Rawi said the SOE has been successful.

Mrs. Seepersad Bachan further highlighted the road blocks associated with the SOE saying they create unfair and unwarranted inconvenience to the public.