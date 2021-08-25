7 more COVID related deaths and 199 new infections

The COVID-19 death toll increases yet again with 7 more deaths recorded.

In a release the Ministry of Health last evening said the death toll to date stands at 1244.

The persons were 2 elderly men, 1 elderly woman, 1 middle-aged man and 1 middle-aged woman all with comorbidities.

Also dead are one elderly female and one young adult male with no comorbidities.

The Ministry also said 199 new positive cases have been recorded.

The active caseload for COVID-19 is now 5,097.

There are 311 persons in hospital, 88 persons in step down facilities, 145 in state quarantine and 4499 in home self-isolation.

The Ministry says as of 4:00 pm yesterday 490, 858 persons have had one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 372, 614 persons are fully vaccinated.

And the death toll in Tobago crosses 60.

In its latest update, the Division of Health and Wellness confirms that there was an additional death linked to the virus pushing the number of fatalities to 61.

According to the island’s health authority, there are also 19 new infections.

The daily clinical report yesterday also said while there are now COVID-19 patients in step down facilities, there are 4 persons warded in the ICU, 38 in state isolation and 466 in home isolation.

Tobago has a total of 12,253 fully vaccinated persons while 17, 530 have received their first dose.