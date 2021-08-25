315 pregnant women test positive for COVID since start of pandemic

Three hundred and fifteen pregnant women have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

Director of Women’s Health at the Ministry of Health Dr. Adesh Sirjusingh said yesterday some have had to be placed in the Intensive Care Unit.

He gave the figures while responding to the recent approval of Pfizer’s 2-dose COVID-19 vaccine by the US Food and Drug Administration.

The FDA has said the vaccine is safe for pregnant women.

Dr. Sirjusingh is urging expectant mothers to get inoculated in order to protect themselves.

He said pregnant women are experiencing new complications associated with the virus.

The medical expert again called on people in this vulnerable group to do the right thing.

He also said it is safe to breastfeed after getting inoculated.