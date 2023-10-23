US, KEY WESTERN LEADERS EXPRESS SUPPORT FOR ISRAEL, URGE PROTECTION OF CIVILIANS

The leaders of the United States, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, and Britain, in a joint statement following a virtual meeting on the Israel-Gaza war.

Expressed their support for Israel’s right to self-defense, while emphasizing the importance of adhering to international humanitarian law and safeguarding civilian lives.

They welcomed the release of two hostages by Hamas and called for the immediate release of all remaining hostages.

The leaders also welcomed the first aid trucks, that entered the besieged enclave. According to a New York Times report, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has been putting pressure on the Israelis to delay any ground war.