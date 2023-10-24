PRIME MINISTER PLEASED WITH PROGRESS AT BLOCK C OF PORT OF SPAIN GENERAL HOSPITAL…

Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley tours the construction site of the near completed central block of the Port of Spain general hospital.

The topping off ceremony was held yesterday.

Dr. Rowley told the ceremony all aspects of the project are on target.

The Prime Minister said the hospital is a significant addition to the capital.

The Prime Minister and the health minister toured the 13-floor building.

Terrence Deyalsingh said, the project is on time and within budget

He is promising a completed central block at the Port of Spain general hospital by 2025.

Chief medical officer at the hospital Shaheeba Barrow said, a range of services will be offered at the new facility.

She wants Trinidad and Tobago professionals and specialists abroad to return home and offer their services.