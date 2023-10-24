NO TRUTH TO RUMOURS OF BEING SICK SAYS OPPOSITION LEADER…

The leader of the United National Congress, is denying claims she suffered a medical ailment.

She said, she did not suffer a stroke.

Yesterday rumors began circulating on social media, that the 71-year-old former Prime Minister had suffered a stroke and was hospitalized.

Speaking with the Express Newspaper yesterday, in a brief telephone interview Kamla Persad Bissessar dismissed the rumours.

She noted Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley, was back in Trinidad and Tobago after a summit meeting in Canada. So she is hoping for a reply as she noted that crime continues to distress the nation.

Mrs. Persad-Bissessar said, she is healthy, strong and lives another day to continue fighting for the people of Trinidad and Tobago.

She said, she had flown to Florida to visit her family and returned yesterday.