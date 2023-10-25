COUPLE HELD AND OVER A MILLION DOLLARS IN COCAINE SEIZED IN EL SOCORRO…

Cocaine valued at one point four million dollars is seized in El Socorro.

A man and woman have been held.

The seizure was carried out on Monday this week.

Officers of the northern division task force area south, and the La Horquetta police made the bust during an anti-crime exercise.

Acting on information received the officers stopped a car with two occupants.

A search was conducted and 36 boxes of computer accessories were reportedly found.

Further checks are said, to have led to the discovery of one point three eight kilograms of cocaine.

The two occupants of the vehicle are a 58-year-old man from Diego Martin and a 37-year-old woman from petit valley.