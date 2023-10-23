ITS CARNIVAL IN TOBAGO…THE POLICE SERVICE SAYS, CRIME EXERCISES WILL BE CARRIED OUT…

The TTPS says, with Tobago Carnival in full swing, officers of the division will continue to conduct several anti-crime exercises to maintain a blanket of security.

During one such joint exercise random searches were conducted, at the Scarborough port of vehicles and persons disembarking from the

Buccoo Reef Vessel.

Several bars and other business places were searched.

A quantity of marijuana was found and seized by the k9 officers.

No one was arrested.

Custom and Excise personnel seized, one hundred

pieces of camouflaged clothing, at two business places on the island.

Investigations are ongoing.