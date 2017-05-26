Unilever: no sign of economic recovery in T&T in the short term

Unilever Caribbean Ltd, one of the largest consumer goods manufacturers in the English-speaking Caribbean, sees no sign of economic recovery in Trinidad and Tobago in the short term, according to a statement from the chairman.
“The headwinds we have seen in 2016 are expected to continue in the coming year in Trinidad and Tobago, with the economic environment showing no sign of recovery in the short-term.
Regionally, we do expect some strengthening in other Caribbean territories as we continue to push efforts into building in these markets,” said Unilever Caribbean chairman Pablo Garrido.
He said: “The current foreign exchange climate continues to be a key concern. With no foreseeable improvement in the availability of forex in the near future and the gradual depreciation of the TT dollar, we do expect to see sustained cost pressure.”
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
10 months ago
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago ... See MoreSee Less
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago | I955 FM
i955fm.com
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
10 months ago
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions continue ... See MoreSee Less
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions...
i955fm.com
An assurance today that Tobago’s best interest would be front and centre as discussions continue between this country and officials from Sandals Res...
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
10 months ago
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood alert for Trinidad ... See MoreSee Less
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood...
i955fm.com
It says this in following the rainfall activity associated with the inter- tropical convergence zone over the last 18 hours.