I955 FM


  • LIVE MUSIC

  • CALL US AT:

    OFF AIR : 1-868-628-4955 (Front Desk)

    ON AIR : 1-868-622-3937 (Live On Air )

TWO PEOPLE ARE KILLED IN RIO CLARO…

Posted on September 29, 2023 by admin

There are reports of an early morning double homicide in Rio Claro.

Dead are 13 year old Andrea Lallan and Sylvan Lallan.

Reports say, the incident took place in the area around 2:10 this morning.

It is said, the three persons were asleep in the house when a man armed with guns stormed in.

It is said, the assailant fired several shots at the three persons before escaping.

Residents in the area heard the explosions and contacted the police.

When lawmen arrived they found the victims lying in a pool of blood.

The two people were declared dead at the scene.

The other wounded person was taken to hospital in a serious condition.

Investigations are now ongoing.

This entry was posted in Local News, News, Top News. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *