Two overnight murders in separate situations are engaging the attention of the police.

One of the victims is yet to be identified.

In the latest incident the bullet riddled body of a man is found in a car in El Socorro.

He is yet to be identified.

His body was found slumped in the back seat of a vehicle early this morning.

And Shervin David is shot and killed in Couva.

That incident occurred last night.

Reports say at around 8:30, Mr. David also known as “Glic” was liming with friends at Teelucksingh Street when an armed man approached them.

The assailant opened fire on the group hitting 32-year-old Mr. David several times.

Police were called and officers rushed Mr. David to hospital.

However, he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Investigations are continuing.