TSTT launches investigation into rotted pole that fell and fatally injured a man

TSTT launches a probe into death of Ulric John in Rousillac.

In a release yesterday the company confirmed one of its utility poles fell and fatally injured him.

TSTT also expressed condolences to his family.

It said the incident will be thoroughly investigated

Mr. John’s brother, Shurland Baptiste said the tragedy occurred at around 10 am on Monday outside his mothers house along Virgina Avenue.

Mr. Baptist said the pole that struck his brother was rotted and although numerous complaints were made to the relevant authroities nothing was done.

Mr. John was said to be visiting his mother when the tragedy occured.

He died one hour later.

An autopsy revealed Mr. John died of laceration of the liver consistent with blunt force trauma.

The report also said the liver was split in two forcing blood to leak into Mr. Johns stomach.