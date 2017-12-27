TUCO says it remains committed to NCC

The Trinbago Unified Calypsonians Organisation says it remains committed to its relationship with the National Carnival Commission.

Following a news conference last week it was reported that the body was considering severing ties with the NCC.

However President Of TUCO Lutalo Massimba says the reports are erroneous.

Mr. Massimba notes that TUCO is seeking financial independence.

He was speaking during the 95.5 hours of Christmas on i95.5 fm on Saturday.