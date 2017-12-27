Fire at Barcode Pub, Tobago…one million in damages estimated

The owner of Tobago’s Barcode Pub estimates, fire damage to the tune of one million dollars.

Reports say the blaze started just after noon yesterday.

At the scene David Maharaj told reporters he is thankful the structure is still standing but there is some major damage.

Akeem Duncan, a patron at the bar told reporters the lights began to flicker moments before the fire broke out.

The situation comes mere weeks before the popular soca event held at the bar every year.

Fire investigators are expected to return to the scene today in a bid to determine the cause of the blaze.