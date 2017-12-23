T&T to get Jamaica bananas

A shipment of bananas from Jamaica to Trinidad & Tobago is expected on Christmas day.

The Jamaica government says this is in keeping with the thrust to enter new markets, beginning with those in the 15-member Caribbean Community (Caricom) grouping.

“We have to start by working within our community, and Caricom is an extended local market, so we are learning what we have to learn (by) being competitive within our domestic market,” Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries Minister Karl Samuda said as he inspected the estimated 36,000 pounds of the fruit destined for the twin-island republic.

Monday’s shipment will be the first of weekly shipments to Port of Spain over the next six months and Samuda said he is buoyed by the shipment, which represents the government’s work to redevelop the banana industry and boost exports.