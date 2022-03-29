TTPS seeking public assistance in finding another missing teenager

Another teenager goes missing and the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service is seeking the public’s assistance in locating her.

She is 16-year-old Jennifer Ramkissoon.

Jennifer, of Yallery Street west, California, was last seen on March 27th at approximately 5:20pm.

She was reported missing later that same date.

Jennifer is said to be of East Indian descent, approximately 5 feet tall with a slim build and is brown in complexion.

She has long dark hair, with a cornrowed hairstyle, and also has braces.

Jennifer was last seen wearing a pink and black dress with a pair of black, Nike slippers.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jennifer Ramkissoon is asked to call the Couva Police station at 665-2333, 665-0200, or 999, 555, crime stoppers at 800-TIPS or report via the TTPS app.