PM’s recent reaction to MP Rodney Charles is described as a man out of control

Deputy Political Leader of the Opposition, United National Congress, Jerlean John

Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley’s reaction to a question from Opposition MP Rodney Charles in the Parliament is being seen as a man out of control.

Deputy Political Leader of the Opposition, United National Congress, Jerlean John last night said Dr. Rowley is clearly unfit to lead the country.

Last week Dr. Rowley slammed MP Charles for implying that he has been snubbing CARICOM neighbour Guyana.

In response he called on Mr. Charles to go live in Guyana.

Quoting from a newspaper article attributed to Denise Demming, Jerlean John refused to accept that there are things, which trigger outbursts from the Prime Minister.

Senator John agreed with the Vice President of Guyana, Trinidad and Tobago is collapsing because of its mismanagement of resources.

At the Monday night forum of the UNC, Ms. John said the Prime Minister has taken the country to a place not seen before.

Last Saturday Dr. Rowley said he would not engage in a tit for tat with Guyana.