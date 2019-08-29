TTPS: Increase in road fatalities worrying

The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service is lamenting the number of road fatalities to date, noting that the increase is worrying.
According to the TTPS, the road fatality toll now stands at 82 and the figure represents a significant increase compared with last year.
During a police media briefing yesterday Acting Commissioner of Police Mobile Joanne Archie said she was concerned.
On Tuesday afternoon Janine Carr was killed on the east bound lane of the Churchill Roosevelt Highway.
Ms. Archie described the deaths as a worrying trend.
ACP Archie revealed that a visibility campaign aimed at minimising road fatalities is to be implemented.
Also speaking at the media briefing yesterday was Road Safety Coordinator of the TTPS Brent Batson.
Mr. Batson urged persons to exercise caution while on the nation’s road especially as school reopens next week.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
3 years ago
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago ... See MoreSee Less
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago | I955 FM
i955fm.com
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
3 years ago
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions continue ... See MoreSee Less
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions...
i955fm.com
An assurance today that Tobago’s best interest would be front and centre as discussions continue between this country and officials from Sandals Res...
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
3 years ago
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood alert for Trinidad ... See MoreSee Less
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood...
i955fm.com
It says this in following the rainfall activity associated with the inter- tropical convergence zone over the last 18 hours.