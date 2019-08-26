Pastor shot and killed in Mexico

A Pastor in Mexico was shot and killed leaving his church situated in the town of Tlalixtac De Cabrera.
Pastor Alfrery Líctor Cruz Canseco was shot point-black after Sunday services yesterday.
The assailant reportedly attempted to flee but was blocked by parishioners and arrested.
Canseco died en route to the hospital.
Some reports indicated Pastor Canseco was preaching from the pulpit when he was killed but that couldn’t be confirmed.
On social media, many mourned the killing of the Pastor.
The motive for the shooting is still not clear.
A report from the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom said in 2017 said gangs in Mexico have increasingly targeted Catholic Priests and other Christian leaders, “because they speak out against the gangs and/or because they refuse to include Gang Spiritual Mythology in their sermons.
That same report indicated that, in a single week in 2016, three priests were found dead.
But evangelicals are also being targeted in the largely Catholic country.
