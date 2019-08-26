T&T raises the bar with Carifesta 14

Trinidad and Tobago is said to have raised the bar when it comes to Carifesta 14.

The curtain closed on the 10 days of festivities featuring countries from the region yesterday.

At the closing ceremony last evening Antigua and Barbuda Culture Minister Darryl Matthews said Trinidad and Tobago set a new standard for the festival.

And Minister of Culture and the Arts Dr. Nyan Gadsby Dolly said many milestones were achieved at this year’s festival.

She highlighted the T&T Film Festival.

Carifesta 2021 will be held in Antigua and Barbuda.

Mrs. Gadsby Dolly later passed the baton to Mr. Matthews.