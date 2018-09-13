TTPS calls on public to help identify body of man discovered in north Trinidad

The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service call on members of the public to assist in identifying the body of a man discovered in north Trinidad.
Reports say the body of the man was found last Sunday at the corner of North Coast Road and Negmahwah Road, Maraval.
In a release, the TTPS says the body is that of a man of Spanish descent in the mid-thirties with a brown complexion, approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall, stocky built, medium length black hair at the top with the sides and back shaved.
He was clad in a pink sleeveless t-shirt, and fluorescent green short pants with a checkered pattern.
A passerby, around 3:20pm, found the body on Sunday.
Anyone with information can contact the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region 1 at 625-8234 or 624-5230, the police at 999, 555, 911, any police station or call 800-tips.
