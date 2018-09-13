I955 FM


TTPS calls on public to help identify body of man discovered in north Trinidad

Posted on September 13, 2018 by newscenter5

police-line-do-not-cross-body1-e1334691651599The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service call on members of the public to assist in identifying the body of a man discovered in north Trinidad.

 

Reports say the body of the man was found last Sunday at the corner of North Coast Road and Negmahwah Road, Maraval.

 

In a release, the TTPS says the body is that of a man of Spanish descent in the mid-thirties with a brown complexion, approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall, stocky built, medium length black hair at the top with the sides and back shaved.

 

He was clad in a pink sleeveless t-shirt, and fluorescent green short pants with a checkered pattern.

 

A passerby, around 3:20pm, found the body on Sunday.

 

Anyone with information can contact the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region 1 at 625-8234 or 624-5230, the police at 999, 555, 911, any police station or call 800-tips.

