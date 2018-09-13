I955 FM


  • LIVE MUSIC

  • CALL US AT:

    OFF AIR : 1-868-628-4955 (Front Desk)

    ON AIR : 1-868-622-3937 (Live On Air )

Florence downgrades to a Category 2 storm but disaster may still be at the doorstep

Posted on September 13, 2018 by newscenter5

Unknown-32Hurricane Florence has been downgraded to a Category 2 storm as it approaches the US but officials still warn of a “disaster at the doorstep”.

 

Florence’s winds may have dropped to 110mph but its slow-moving nature could mean it lingers for days, bringing catastrophic flooding.

 

Some 10 million people are now under some form of storm watch.

 

Florence may now be heading further south, and Georgia is the latest state to declare an emergency.

 

It joins North and South Carolina, Virginia, Maryland and Washington DC.

This entry was posted in International News, News, Top News. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *