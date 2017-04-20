TTPS boasts of reduced reports of serious crimes over Easter period

The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service boasts of reduced reports of serious crimes over the Easter period.

At the Police Service media briefing yesterday ASP Michael Pierre said this was due to the combined efforts of other arms of the protective services.

He said there have been significant achievements following some exercises over the long Easter weekend.

ASP Pierre also urged members of the public to send their children to any of the 117 Police Youth Clubs across the nation during vacation periods.

And police report a 29 percent Crime Detection Rate.

Public Information Officer of the TTPS ASP Michael Pierre told yesterday’s Police News Conference people have been helpful in increasing the current detection rate.

There have been concerns from many quarters about the police’s ability to detect crime.