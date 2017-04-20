53 people charged with conspiring to celebrate gay wedding in Nigeria

Prosecutors in the Northern Nigeria State of Kaduna have charged a group of 53 people with conspiring to celebrate a gay wedding.
The accused, have denied the allegations, with their lawyers saying they were illegally detained.
The court released the group on bail and the case was remanded to May 8th.
Homosexual acts are banned in socially conservative Nigeria and are punishable by up to 14 years in jail.
During a court appearance in Chediya-Zaria, the group pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy, unlawful assembly and belonging to an unlawful society.
Gay rights campaigners who have been in touch with those involved in the case were attending a birthday party, not a wedding.
