Rat infestation at Remand Yard gets worse

A reported rat infestation at Remand Yard is said to have gotten worse.

President of the Prison Officers Association Cerron Richards says his members and inmates are now afraid as the situation puts their lives at risk.

Yesterday President Richards told Newscenter 5 the problem was a long-standing one, which has only gotten worse.

He said too often the Prison Service is neglected and these conditions are allowed to grow.

Mr. Richards said the prisons commissioner has a duty to address the problem.

Mr. Richards said prison officers and inmates are at serious risk of disease.