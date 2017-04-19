47-year-old dead after being chopped in the head in Penal

A 47-year-old man is dead after being chopped in the head in penal.

Dead is Davenand Ramsingh.

According to police, residents discovered Mr. Ramsingh on the roadside bleeding from his wounds.

He appeared to be unconscious.

Police were contacted and the man was rushed to the San Fernando General Hospital where he died.



An autopsy is expected to be performed on his body at the Forensic Sciences Centre on Wednesday.