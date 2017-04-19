I955 FM


  • LIVE MUSIC

  • CALL US AT:

    OFF AIR : 1-868-628-4955 (Front Desk)

    ON AIR : 1-868-622-3937 (Live On Air )

47-year-old dead after being chopped in the head in Penal

Posted on April 19, 2017 by newscenter5

Unknown-6A 47-year-old man is dead after being chopped in the head in penal.
Dead is Davenand Ramsingh.
According to police, residents discovered Mr. Ramsingh on the roadside bleeding from his wounds.

 

He appeared to be unconscious.

 

Police were contacted and the man was rushed to the San Fernando General Hospital where he died.

 
An autopsy is expected to be performed on his body at the Forensic Sciences Centre on Wednesday.

This entry was posted in Local News, News, Top News. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *